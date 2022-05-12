Prince Harry was perceived to be offensive when he said he wanted to ensure the safety of Queen Elizabeth II given that he is thousands of miles away from her.

Royal expert Russell Myers commented on the interview the Duke of Sussex gave in April with the "Today" show while at the Invictus Games. He pointed at the statement the royal made about his grandmother's safety while at Windsor Castle. The 37-year-old told host Hoda Kotb that he just wanted to make sure that the Queen "is protected and has got the right people around her.

Prince Harry only has good intentions for the 96-year-old monarch, but his comments were reportedly deemed "absolutely offensive." Myers thought that it "was absolutely ludicrous."

"I just think that interview that Harry gave for American television a few weeks ago was absolutely ludicrous. What on earth is he talking about protecting the Queen, making sure she's got the right people around her," he said in an interview with Australia's "Today" show.

He questioned how Prince Harry can possibly protect his grandmother when he chose to abandon his royal duties and live "5000 miles away" from her.

Myers called the duke's comment "absolutely offensive" as he added, "He's chosen to give up his duty, he's run roughshod over the Royal Family and his duty that he left behind, yet he's coming out with ludicrous statements that he's the one protecting the Queen."

The Duke of Sussex did the interview with Kotb after he and the Duchess of Sussex visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. They also met with Prince Charles and Camilla for what was believed to be "clear the air" talks that only lasted for 15 minutes.

It was the first time that Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. since Megxit in January 2020. Meanwhile, it was the third visit for Prince Harry, who was last in London in July last year for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. The couple has confirmed that they will return for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June with their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.