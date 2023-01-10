Prince Harry has been labelled a coward for his ceaseless attacks on the royals, which according to a TV presenter, has only massively hurt not just his family but also the monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex sat down for a series of interviews recently to promote his memoir "Spare." In it, he did not hold back in his criticism of the British royal family and of the British press.

His revelations divided viewers. While others sympathised with him and applauded him for sharing his truth, there were also those who shunned him for his constant public attacks on the royals.

TalkTV presenter Richard Tice even labelled him a wuss or a "wimp" following his recent allegations, which he said have caused "massive hurt" and "huge damage" to his own country the U.K. and the royal family.

He said, "Harry's allegations against his own family have already caused massive hurt, huge damage to those he claims to love and to his own country. A country he once proudly served and was once willing to put his life on the line for...How's it possible that he's now become such a wimp? He's bleating about stumbling on a dog bone."

Tice claimed that Prince Harry's memoir should not be called "Spare" but "Spare Us." He warned that the duke's ceaseless attacks against the royals are only making it harder for him to achieve what he really wants, which is reconciliation with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III.

He said the Duke of Sussex's attacks on those close to him, including Kate Middleton, are "cowardly" because "he knows that they cannot and will not respond." He suggested that the royal should just be cancelled and he also called him "trouble" and "miserable."

In his interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS' "60 Minutes," Prince Harry shared that he wants to make peace or reconcile with his father and brother. But he said that they must also take accountability. But the royal family has remained silent and has yet to comment on his revelations in his interviews and in "Spare."