Prince Harry is reportedly shocked that he and his wife Meghan Markle's plan to quit as senior members of the British royal family backfired as he was stripped of his roles in the military during the exit.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers claimed that the Duke of Sussex has been telling his friends that he still "can't believe" he had to give up his honorary titles.

"He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces. He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did," Vickers told The Telegraph.

The royal expert said that the prince may be missing the military more than ever since relocating to California with Meghan and their son Archie, as he hasn't been able to make a single trip back home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vickers said: "He's very attached to the Army - but now, sadly, he's very detached from it. It's very difficult for him to keep up his association, stuck out in Los Angeles."

"He was good at the Army, too. It was when he burst into life. It gave him a structure, as did the Invictus Games, the tournament for injured and sick military personnel. He was happy for the first time after the awful time with his mother dying. He really enjoyed it, out there on the front line. He was also good at the ceremonial side," Vickers added.

Harry served in the British Armed Forces for a decade before resigning in 2015. During his military career, the 36-year-old rose to the ranks of Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, Major in the British Army and Royal Marines, and Squadron Leader in the Royal Air Force. He also served in a war zone in Afghanistan.

While Harry is still allowed to hold these titles he earned during his military service, he had to give up the honorary military positions handed over to him as a senior royal. These ceremonial titles were Captain-General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington, Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

During a discussion at Buckingham Palace about his and Meghan's transition to financially independent members of the royal family, it was decided that he should give up his ceremonial roles as well. The decision will be reviewed by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II upon a year of his exit in March this year.