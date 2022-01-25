Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to sell their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California is said to be a sign of an unhappy marriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only been living at their £11m property for over a year since they purchased it in June 2020. Prior to settling into their new lives in the U.S.A., they have stayed in different houses. They lived at Kensington Palace and then at the renovated Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle in the U.K. while they were still working royals.

Then, the couple stepped back from their royal duties in March 2020 and initially thought to settle in Canada before they finally decided to move to Los Angeles. There, they rented Tyler Perry's £13m home before they bought their Montecito mansion.

Now reports have it that they are looking to sell their lavish property privately because they have a problem with its location. It would be their fifth move if this happens. According to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, the house may not be the problem at all but their marriage. This is said to be why they are moving again.

"It's interesting if they're looking to relocate again. Harry hasn't moved around a lot during his life, apart from spending time in the army in Afghanistan, although of course, the royals don't move around!" he told Closer magazine.

He added, "But he and Meghan have moved constantly throughout his relationship, and haven't lived anywhere for very long. If the reports are true and they're not happy in their nine-bedroom LA mansion, then I think that's a big red flag in terms of how happy they are in their lives, and as a couple."

Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," explained that "people tend to move around a lot when they're looking for something." He then suggested that Prince Harry could be "chasing happiness with Meghan, but never finding it." He pointed out that "they've moved a lot as a couple" and that relocating again with their young children Archie and Lilibet in tow is usually "the last thing you'd want to do."