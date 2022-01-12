Prince Harry is far from living the life he wanted according to a PR consultant who claimed that the British royal is unhappy in his married life with Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles in March 2020. They have since settled into their new home in Santa Barbara, California with their two children Archie and Lilibet, away from the public eye.

However, PR guru Richard Hillgrove said the privacy that they seek seems to elude them. He called it ironic that Prince Harry told Tom Bradby during an interview in South Africa in 2019 that he wants to be out of the limelight.

"But then he's morphed into this creation in America, where's he's on the top of a bus, singing with James Corden. It's a million miles from what he professed that he wanted - he said he wanted a private life," he told the Express.

Hillgrove, whose clients included Amber Heard, Rose McGowan, Julian Assange, and Dame Vivienne Westwood, claimed that the Duke of Sussex "thinks this system in America has got his best interests and everyone at home has got it in for him." But he said the 37-year-old royal "has gone so far now" and he feels sorry for him.

Hillgrove added, "There seems to be a lot of envy and jealousy, of being the brother that's not in first line at all that type of stuff. He's got a sense of importance and power, but when the puppet masters in America that are managing the Harry and Meghan show realise they can't get much more out of them they will be off, and he'll be on the sidelines."

He even went as far as to describe the Duke of Sussex as "jaded" and someone who is "just like a rabbit in the headlights and caught up in it." He claimed that the royal "doesn't look like a happy person at all."

Hillgrove's observations of Prince Harry come after Thomas Markle Jr. claimed that the duke no longer smiles in his photos with Meghan Markle compared before. This is said to be a clear sign that he is not happy in their marriage.