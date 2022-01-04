Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be unhappy with their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California and so they are planning on selling it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only been living at the sprawling estate for 18 months after they bought it in June 2020 and already they have plans to move out. A source claimed that they have a problem with its location and want to move to another place in the neighbourhood.

"They want to stay in the neighbourhood or nearby but they aren't over the moon about the house and the location," the insider told the Mirror.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not plan to put it up in the market. They are open to private offers for those who have the funds to afford the lavish property.

"They are thinking of selling their house there. However, it won't be on the market because of who they are. It's only being shown to people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers," the source added.

The Montecito mansion boasts 16 bathrooms, nine bedrooms, a private playground, a tea house, cinema room, spa, office, library, and a wet and dry sauna room. It also has a wine cellar, a five-car garage, arcade and games room, tennis court, swimming pool, separate guesthouse, and lush gardens. The property also overlooks the sea and is on nearly 7.5 acres of grounds adorned by pine and cypress trees.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in their luxury home with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, six months. They are neighbours with Hollywood celebrities including talk show hosts Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, and actors Tom Cruise, Orlando Bloom, and Rob Lowe.

The claims that the couple plans to sell their Montecito mansion come after human remains were dug up on an estate on Riven Rock Road just yards away from their home late in May last year. The bones were believed to be that of a Native American who belonged to the Chumash tribe that lived in the region around 700AD. Native Americans have also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be living on an underground river of holy water.