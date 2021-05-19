Judi James said Prince Harry looks comfortable and confident in the trailer for his Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See," which premieres on May 21.

The body language expert analysed the Duke of Sussex's behaviour in the preview, in which the royal breaks down the stigma on mental illness. She said his "body language fluctuates during this very emotive and noisy trailer with its crashing music, shouting voices, and tragic tears."

James pointed out that at some points Prince Harry adopted a "semi-professional pose like a therapist or counsellor offering experience, help and advice." Then at other times, he appears to be "evoking his own tragedy" as the trailer showed a then 12-year old royal looking rather angry during Princess Diana's funeral procession.

"After the rapping, 'comedy Harry' of the James Corden show and the bean-spilling, angry Harry of the first Oprah interview we are now being shown a glimpse of a calmer and more determined-looking man, comfortable and confident to fly solo with only a brief glimpse of Meghan and with an elevation in his power signals," the body language expert wrote in an article for the Mirror.

Read more Meghan Markle, Archie cameo in trailer of Prince Harry's mental health series

"Sitting back in his chair with one leg crossed over the other thigh and his hands clasped high in an inward-pointing steeple with meshed fingers, Harry appears almost to have the authority and desire to help of a therapist or counsellor," she continued and added, "When he is active and engaging he claps his hands together for emphasis, this time in a forward-pointing steeple and with his brows raised as though offering advice and wisdom."

The trailer for "The Me You Can't See" also showed the tragic side of Prince Harry. At one point he sat with a "reflective gaze as though pondering his own life." He sat there "sighing loudly" with downcast eyes "or a man sitting with his fingers over his lips as though struggling with his own emotions."

Then there is also a brief glimpse of the jolly side of the Duke of Sussex as he and Meghan Markle appeared grinning while they stared at a laptop screen. James said this vision gives "a sense of a Harry epiphany" as the couple appeared relaxed and happy.