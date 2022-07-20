It is said that Prince Harry still believes that Camilla is to blame for the end of his parents' marriage and that he is bound to share his hatred for her in his upcoming memoir.

Speculations are rife that the Duke of Sussex will attack his stepmother in his upcoming book. He reportedly still harbors ill feelings towards her even decades after her wedding to his father, Prince Charles. This is said to worry Buckingham Palace because he could publicise his frustrations and lash out at the duchess through his memoir.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier said that Prince Harry could be preparing to vent his anger at Camilla in his book. He told New Idea. "Harry and William were equally devastated by their parents' divorce and Diana's death. The fear is that deep down Harry has never truly forgiven [Camilla] for being Charles' mistress and then wife."

Aside from expressing his anger at the Duchess of Cornwall, Dampier claimed that the 37-year-old will certainly also address a lot of his issues with the royal family in his memoir.

The author of "Diana: I'm Going To Be Me" added, "As he grows older, Harry seems to see himself as his mum's defender. I'm sure he will settle a lot of old scores in the book."

The royal expert said that ideally Prince Harry should "praise Diana in his book and leave out any direct criticism of Camilla." But he suspects that Meghan Markle also has a say in what the duke should include in his memoir.

"I'm sure Meghan is encouraging him to get lots of issues off his chest and has convinced him it's best for his mental health," Phil explained. He also shared his belief that Camilla will not be deterred because she is "quite a strong character and took a lot of stick for many years but has got through it."

However, Dampier believes that Prince Harry's memoir "is not going to help matters with his father and brother." Buckingham Palace is believed to be anticipating the release of the book amid concerns that the contents could damage not only Camilla's reputation but also Prince Charles' credibility as future king.