Prince Harry is believed to be stalling in completing his memoir because of pressures from his wife Meghan Markle. She wants him to be honest about the royals but he is being cautious.

The Duke of Sussex said his book will contain wholly truthful accounts of his life and that he wrote it not as the prince he was born but as the man he has become. His publisher, Penguin Random House, announced its release for later this year.

However, royal followers speculated a delayed release since it is not on the list of upcoming books from the publisher. There has also been no marketing done to promote Prince Harry's memoir so far.

According to a source, the 37-year-old is stalling because he wants to make sure that what he writes does not cause any more heartache for his royal family. As such, he is reportedly making last-minute revisions.

This has allegedly exasperated Meghan Markle who wants him to be honest about his experiences. The insider told Heat magazine, "Meghan is urging him to tell his truth and not hide what really happened, but he's worried sick it will lead to a new war with the royals – one he'll never be able to come back from."

The source claimed that Prince Harry is "caught between a rock and a hard place, which is why he keeps stalling on edits." He "is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book."

The insider added, "Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes."

This has reportedly "been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best."

The insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex "knows there will be a huge fallout once this memoir finally hits the shelves." He wants to give his publisher, Penguin Random House, their money's worth after they paid him a reported fee of $20 million. The source claimed that Prince Harry "knows he'll upset certain members of the monarchy, but it's too important to throw in the bin."