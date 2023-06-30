Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially vacated Frogmore Cottage, according to Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the Privy Purse. The move could lead to him losing his only remaining major royal role, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Sir Stevens confirmed the couple's exit during the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances on Wednesday, according to Sky News. But he refused to go into "any detail on those arrangements."

"Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset," he added.

He also refused to comment on reports that King Charles III has offered the keys to the home to his brother Prince Andrew saying, "We will not be discussing any details of the duke's private lease arrangements here today." A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also said there was nothing more to add in relation to who will move into the cottage in the future.

The representative said, "I have nothing to add. Any future occupancy will be determined and communicated in next year's report."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from Frogmore Cottage means they no longer have a home in the U.K. where they could feel safe. They would have to rely on hotels or friends' accommodation if they do visit the country, given their reported feud with the royal family.

According to Fitzwilliams, "losing their U.K. home without a replacement is a huge deal." He told The Sun, "The most important aspect as far as Harry is concerned is that it means he can no longer act as a counsellor of state. That's hugely important because in theory, he had the right, in the event of the king being incapacitated, to do this."

He added, "Although he is no longer a working royal he still had this right - and by not having a U.K. residence he has now thrown this opportunity away. But of course, it does seem that Harry, and Meghan, don't care at all about the UK."

Fitzwilliams claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "have no interest in their popularity or taking on roles" in the U.K. because they "just care about their US audience." He added, "But it means if they don't have a UK residence when William ascends to the throne then he will be unable to support his brother - not that he does that now."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex barely lived in Frogmore Cottage after they spent money on renovations as they had to attend to their royal duties in other countries. Then came Megxit in 2020 and an agreement that they would be paying rent on the cottage so they have a home to stay for when they visit the U.K.

They spent many important memories there including their daughter Princess Lilibet's first birthday on June 4, 2022. They also stayed there when they joined Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and when they attended her funeral in September.

Then in March, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that they "have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage." They reportedly only had until the end of May to pack up their belongings and have them shipped to their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California, where they now reside with their children Prince Archie,4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The timing of the request stirred controversy as it came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" in December 2022. It also came after he released his memoir called "Spare" on Jan. 10, 2023. The last time the duke was in the U.K, and probably stayed at Frogmore Cottage was on May 6 to attend King Charles III's coronation.