Prince Harry's revelations about his use of illicit drugs may have dire consequences, according to an immigration expert who said that substance abusers are normally barred from getting visas to the U.S.A.

In his memoir "Spare," the 38-year-old admitted to having used cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms during his wild, partying days. He said that it was his coping mechanism since it helped him numb the pain he felt from losing his mother, Princess Diana.

But this revelation puts the Duke of Sussex in danger of being evicted from the Montecito mansion he shares with Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet. It could allegedly lead to his U.S. visa being revoked.

Prof. Alberto Benitez, director of the Immigration Clinic at George Washington University, pointed out that when Prince Harry applied for a U.S. visa he would have been asked about drug use.

He told Globe, "If he was truthful in his answers, he should have been denied" and added that if he did deny using illicit drugs, then he would be guilty of perjury.

Prof. Benitez noted, "If he wasn't Prince Harry, if it was "Fred Jones" and he had this kind of a background, he'd have a lot more scrutiny and I could certainly see the green card being denied."

It is believed that the duke currently has a three-year "0-1" U.S. visa given to athletes and celebrities, which would expire at the end of 2023. He might face hurdles getting it renewed following his revelations in "Spare."

Prince Harry moved to the U.S.A. after he and Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020. They initially lived in Canada but after King Charles III removed their security detail and with the paparazzi stalking them, they had to act quickly and move out of the country.

Thankfully, Tyler Perry offered his Beverly Hills mansion as a temporary home for the couple until they could find their own place in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California. It is unlikely for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. as the duke himself told Anderson Cooper in an interview that he has no intention of returning as a working royal.