Royal watchers are already anticipating what Prince Harry could share in his memoir with some guessing it could contain some explosive revelations about the British royals. Omid Scobie believes the Duke of Sussex will open up about issues that date far back before Megxit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in March 2020. Since then, they have settled into their Montecito mansion in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. They have also started their new non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation, and penned deals to produce original content with Spotify and Netflix.

Suffice to say, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to do charitable works according to their plans. They have also managed to attain the privacy they needed. Albeit, controversy continues to surround them with the recent announcement of the memoir said to be an attack against the royals.

Prince Harry had said that his memoir, which comes out in 2022, will contain wholly truthful recollections of his life experiences. According to Scobie, it could contain "issues within the institution" and that the duke could "bring other issues to light that even pre-date Meghan."

"There's so much more to his story than the past couple of years...There's so much about [Harry's] life as 'the spare' that we really don't know and I think that biographies that have existed in the past have only really scratched the surface on that," the co-author of "Finding Freedom" said during an appearance on iHeartRadio's Royally Obsessed podcast.

"He's the only one that has these stories to tell and that's what I'm excited about reading the book for. I feel like I have Sussex fatigue so I'm curious about the earlier stuff," he continued adding that the memoir could even reignite royal fans' interest in the Duke of Sussex since it will only focus on him.

Scobie cautioned that the memoir could be a lighthearted one. Prince Harry may be very careful in what he shares as he does not want to create drama. He may want to filter what he writes about because he wants it to be very respectful to the royals.