Prince Harry recently visited his homeland for the first time in over a year for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, but the coronavirus restrictions didn't allow him to have any other gatherings with his family members. The Duke of Sussex couldn't even see his niece, Princess Charlotte and nephews Princes George and Louis, who were not present at the funeral ceremony, as he remained in isolation throughout his time in the country.

"Harry didn't get to see George, Charlotte, and Louis in the U.K. Aside from the day of Philip's funeral and meeting privately with the queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore (Cottage)," a source told Us Weekly.

Harry arrived in England on April 12 and quarantined for five days until the funeral on April 17. He went back into quarantine directly after the ceremony until he left for the airport to fly back to the US on April 20. Even though he couldn't properly meet his relatives in Britain, he was happy to return to the states to his pregnant wife Meghan Markle, who couldn't attend the funeral as doctors advised she was "too far along to fly and it's recommended she rest in the final months."

"Even though Harry and Meghan were in constant contact during the trip, Meghan is over the moon to have Harry back home," a source told the outlet.

Their son Archie, who will be celebrating his second birthday next month, was also elated to reunite with his father. The insider revealed: "Archie got super excited when he saw his daddy again! He couldn't stop smiling."

A source had previously said that Harry was concerned about leaving Meghan behind to attend the funeral. "He's already really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in. He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she's so far along in her pregnancy," the insider had said.