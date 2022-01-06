Prince Harry did not like how Prince Andrew treated household staff and would often show his displeasure on his face.

Royal chef Darren McGrady said that the Duke of Sussex would "pull a face" over how rude his uncle is to kitchen staff members. He shared that the young royal would cringe over how his uncle talks to them in a disrespectful manner. He cited an instance when the queen's son demanded his mangoes and he was very direct with what he wanted.

"He always came straight to the point and told you exactly what he wanted," he told royal biographer Chris Hutchins for his 2013 book "Harry: The People's Prince."

"Whereas Harry had been taught to say 'Please may I have...', Andrew would bark, 'Where are my mangoes? I want my mangoes,'" McGrady added.

He admitted that he is not surprised to learn that Prince Harry turned out so "similar" to his mother, the late Princess Diana. She had taught him and her brother Prince William to be kind and respectful to everyone, including to the royal household staff.

"I'm not surprised that Harry has turned out to be the same as Diana. She doted on him...[Diana] would often bring William and Harry down to the kitchen to say thank you after a meal they'd enjoyed," McGrady shared.

According to The Sun, McGrady served as a private chef for Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry. He worked for the royal family for 15 years.

He also remembered how Prince Andrew's then-wife Sarah Ferguson would always try to imitate her sister-in-law. He claimed that the Duchess of York "was always trying to copy her" and would teach the same good values to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

"But it was so obvious that she was just trying to be Diana. Plus, she'd get the names of the chefs wrong," McGrady said.

Prince Harry has since left his royal life behind after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior royals in March 2020. They now live in Santa Barbara, California with their two children, Archie, 2 years old, and Lilibet, 7 months.