Oprah Winfrey announced that the mental health TV series that she and Prince Harry hav been working on will debut later this month.

The U.S. talk show host briefly talked about the series during an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show" alongside US psychiatrist Dr. Bruce D. Perry. She said she worked on the series with Dr. Perry and the royal for the past two years and that it will finally air on Apple TV+.

Winfrey did not reveal a release date. Instead, she stressed the importance of using her life "in order to help people."

"You know what our mental well-being, our mental health, being able to rise to the best of yourself is a part of my goal in life," she said.

In the same interview, Barrymore quickly touched on Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March. The actress thought it was enlightening and that it "will change the world and it will change the future."

News about the release of the series came after the Duke of Sussex landed an executive position at Silicon Valley start-up Better Up. In his new role, the royal will focus his attention on elevating the issue and importance of better mental health particularly within the tech industry.

Prince Harry previously announced his joint project with Winfrey in 2019, in which he described the series as a "multi-part documentary" that will "focus on both mental illness and mental wellness." He said the show aims to inspire "viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."

"I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities, and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science, and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times," he said in a statement.

Prince Harry shared his hope that his mental health TV series with Winfrey "will be positive, enlightening and inclusive" as it will feature "global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places."