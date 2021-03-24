Prince Harry can add Chief Impact Officer to his extensive resume following confirmation that he has joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp Inc., which provides mental health advice and professional coaching.

On its website, BetterUp welcomed the Duke of Sussex to the $1bn startup as part of the executive team or as "officer of the corporation." His role is to provide awareness on the need to improve mental health provision. He is also expected to have input into product strategy decisions and charitable contributions.

CEO Alexi Robichaux told the Wall Street Journal that Prince Harry has a "meaningful and meaty role." But he declined to share details on the royal's compensation and employment agreement.

The duke will not be managing his own team but is expected to join special company events and all-hands meetings. He will likely set up his office in the company's San Francisco headquarters.

Prince Harry said he joined BetterUp because its "mission to unlock the potential in people everywhere necessitates innovation, impact, and integrity." He said the company has been delivering on that work for years and that he has personally benefitted from it.

"I've personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective," he said.

"What I've learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose. During my decade in the military, I learned that we don't just need to build physical resilience, but also mental resilience. And in the years since, my understanding of what resilience means — and how we can build it — has been shaped by the thousands of people and experts I've been fortunate to meet and learn from," the Duke continued.

Prince Harry said he and Robichaux share a "passion for helping others realise their full potential" and that they "hold a similar philosophy on mental health: that we must proactively take care of our minds."

The Duke of Sussex said his focus as Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp is to drive advocacy and awareness for mental fitness. He will also aid in the expansion of the company's global community of "thought leadership, coaches, customers, and members through outreach and strategic planning."

To start, he said he has already invited BetterUp to work with "Peak State: Mental Fitness," a platform he helped establish that provides online tools to enhance mental fitness.

Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp adds to the recent big jobs Prince Harry has taken on since he and his wife the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, stepped back as a senior working royal in the U.K. They launched their non-profit organisation Archewell and partnered with Spotify for Archewell Audio. They have also inked a deal with Netflix.