Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly did not see eye-to-eye when it came to decisions regarding the Panorama interview of their mother, Princess Diana. One wants to have it erased from history, but the other does not.

The brothers both expressed their frustration after they learned that investigative journalist Martin Bashir procured his exclusive interview with the late princess through illegal means. He tricked her brother, Charles Spencer, with fake bank statements that allegedly showed palace insiders were being paid to spy on her.

He also drove the late Princess of Wales to paranoia after he told her that her room and telephone conversations were being bugged. The BBC and Bashir have both since apologised for the infamous interview.

The Duke of Cambridge, on the other hand, said the interview was a major contributor to making Princess Diana and Prince Charles' "relationship worse" and that it has "since hurt countless others."

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex said, "Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life."

Prince William had banned all sorts of media productions from releasing the Panorama interview. However, it is part of the HBO documentary on the late princess by filmmaker Ed Perkins called "The Princess."

A palace insider told OK! magazine that both the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry "are united in their distaste for the BBC and Bashir's ethics regarding the interview." However, "they do have differing opinions."

The dad-of-three reportedly wants the footage to never see the light of day again because of the controversy it caused. But his brother disagrees and believes that it should serve as a lesson for everyone, especially the media.

"Harry has more condemnation for the media in this case, rather than the actual interview, and is said to not want the footage erased from history. This is something that came together in the wrong way, but in the end, it is still part of Diana's story," the source said.

The release of Perkins' "The Princess" on Aug. 13 marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a car accident in Paris. It is unclear if Prince Harry and Prince William will reunite to pay her tribute.