Prince William did not respond when asked by a reporter during his visit to Scotland about his thoughts on Martin Bashir's apology for his Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh over the weekend. The project became a standalone charity in 2010 after it was founded in 1982 through a partnership between Greyfriars Kirk or the Church of Scotland and Grassmarket Mission.

The charity provides sanctuary and support to vulnerable people "dealing with multiple complex issues" including homelessness, poverty, and those struggling with mental/physical health problems, learning difficulties, substance misuse, physical abuse, and more.

As Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Prince William visited the project to hear "how communities and organisations associated with the Church of Scotland have continued to support one another during the pandemic." Photos shared by the official Twitter page of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, showed the royal trying his hand at woodworking.

In his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Prince William is today hearing how communities and organisations associated with @ChurchScotland have continued to support one another during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Ec6HgbUBEj — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 23, 2021

According to the Mirror, a reporter asked him about Bashir's apology over his infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana, but the Duke of Cambridge did not respond.

In his apology, the BBC journalist said that he "never wanted to harm" the late Princess of Wales with the Panorama interview. "I don't believe we did," he added and expressed that he is "deeply sorry" to brothers Prince William and Harry.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Bashir said, "Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents...My family and I loved her."

The former news anchor claimed that he remained friends with Princess Diana even after the interview aired. He said the royal even visited his wife in the hospital on the day she gave birth to their third child. He also refused to believe that his Panorama interview eventually led to the princess' death although admitted that he regretted showing her brother the forged bank documents.

Bashir's apology came after Prince William and Prince Harry both released statements in response to findings that the journalist used deceitful means to gain an interview with Princess Diana.