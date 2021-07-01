Prince Harry marked the end of his five-day quarantine at Frogmore Cottage with a surprise visit to a WellChild event at Kew Gardens on Wednesday afternoon.

The Duke of Sussex left self-isolation after he tested negative for COVID-19 five days after he arrived in London last Friday. He was photographed being chauffeured out of Windsor to the charity event, which was initially scheduled for September.

However, the organisers changed the schedule upon learning that Prince Harry will be in London. The royal has been Patron of WellChild Awards since 2007. A source said that the charity "is very close to Harry's heart and the organisers have moved heaven and earth to make this happen."

It is said that the Duke of Sussex's attendance was "kept a complete secret" so "it was an amazing moment when he surprised those in attendance." The insider told The Sun that he "made sure he spent time talking to as many of the children and their families as possible – as well as caregivers who were present at the ceremony."

The event honours young people living with serious illnesses and their dedicated caregivers. The insider revealed that the ceremony "was an enormous success and it could not have gone better."

In 2019, Prince Harry also attended a WellChild Awards event where he choked back tears during his speech. He spoke about becoming a father for the first time and had to pause mid-sentence as his voice started to quiver and his eyes started to well up. Host Gabby Roslin had to comfort him with a pat on his back before the audience cheered him on.

The 36-year old welcomed son Archie with his wife Meghan Markle in May 2018. He admitted that being a parent now and speaking to the crowd pulls at his heartstrings in ways that he can never explain. He is also now a dad to daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana.

Prince Harry remains Patron of WellChild Awards even after he and Meghan Markle quit as senior royals in March 2020. His appearance at the ceremony comes before he is set to join Prince William at Kensington Palace on Thursday for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.