Prince Harry is unlikely to be part of the memorial service for Prince Philip in March given his legal battle over his security.

The 37-year old is suing the Home Office for not allowing him to personally pay for his and his family's police protection in the U.K. He argued that privately hired bodyguards would not suffice and wanted the country's police protection.

But last week's preliminary hearing at London's High Court revealed that his offer would still remain "irrelevant" because Scotland Yard officers are not for private hire. A spokesperson for his legal team also said during the trial that Prince Harry "does not feel safe when he is in the UK" due to the lack of police protection.

Read more Prince Harry accused of lying about police protection payment offer

A source claimed that because of this, the royals think that he likely would not be there for Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey on March 29. The insider told the Daily Mail, "They don't think it's likely he'll come back because it would undermine his position that it's too much of a threat."

But it is said that the Duke of Sussex does want to return to the U.K. "to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart." Likewise, the country "is and always will be his home."

The service of thanksgiving for the late Duke of Edinburgh will be a family event. As such, Prince Harry could probably get the same police protection offered to members of the royal family during the said event. Outside of it, he may have to contend with the paparazzi as what happened when he returned to London in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. He said his security was compromised when he was chased by photographers while leaving a charity event.

Prince Harry said he wants to bring Meghan Markle and their children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months, to the U.K. But he fears for their safety in his home country. He said that without the needed police protection, he is "unable to return to his home."