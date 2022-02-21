London's High Court last week Friday heard that Prince Harry did not offer to personally pay for his and his family's security during visits to the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex said that he is unable to bring his family, wife Meghan Markle, and children Archie, 2, Lilibeth, 8 months, to his home country because of the lack of security. He is suing the Home Office for not allowing him to personally pay for their police protection after he made the offer to do so.

"This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements applied to him in June 2021, and will continue to be applied to him," Shaheed Fatima, QC, introduced the case for the duke according to the Daily Mail.

Read more Former royal guard slams Prince Harry for 'outrageous' police protection request

She continued, "It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is and always will be his home."

But the Home Office argued during the preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice that Prince Harry did not make the offer when he visited the U.K. in July. The offer was reportedly "notably not advanced" to the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) when he was in London for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. It was also not part of any of his "pre-action discussions" before June 2021.

Regardless, Robert Palmer QC, of the Home Office, said in written submissions to the court that the duke's funding offer is "irrelevant" because "Personal protective security by the police is not available on a privately financed basis." He argued that Ravec also does not make decisions on the provision of such security on the basis that any financial contribution could be sought or obtained to pay for it

He revealed that Ravec had afforded Prince Harry "a form of exceptional status" wherein his police protection depends on "the reason for his presence in Great Britain and by reference to the functions he carries out when present." The Home Office also vowed to make the duke pay for the legal costs caused by his case which is expected to be as high as £400,000.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost their police protection in the U.K. following Megxit in early 2020. The duke argued that his security detail in the U.S. does not have jurisdiction abroad or have access to intelligence in the U.K.