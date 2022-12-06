Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are risking getting further alienated by the British royals with their Netflix series, according to author Richard Fitzwilliams, who calls their show a "destructive attack" on the royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of exacting "revenge" against the royals following the release of the trailers of their show called "Harry & Meghan." The preview of the six-part docuseries showed the couple talking about being hounded by paparazzi and not getting the help they needed from the Firm. The 38-year-old is also heard in the video saying, "There's leaking. . . but also the planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

Speaking about the show with the Daily Mail, Fitzwilliams said, "This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as individual households and members of those households."

He said the series will "greatly weaken the royals in the eyes of the world, especially among young people." He claimed that it will only widen the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William and shared his firm belief that the series "is an amazing act of revenge designed to weaken the very institution that William will inherit as future King."

"Of course, everyone will be asking how King Charles will react to this in the short-term, but the effects of this will be felt in years to come. That's the whole point," Fitzwilliams added.

Meanwhile, Dickie Arbiter, the former press secretary of Queen Elizabeth II called the series "one long whinge." He thinks that Prince William and Kate Middleton watched the trailers and said to themselves, "Oh God, here we go again."

Netflix has called the docuseries "A Netflix Global Event" and that it will show a "never-before-seen-look" at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The streamer said the show "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

The "series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other." "Harry & Meghan" will release in two parts. The first three episodes will arrive on Dec. 8 and the remaining three on Dec. 15.