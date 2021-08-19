Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to make it to news headlines despite their request for privacy. This is said to be no one else's fault but their own because they continue to want to be in the spotlight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their roles as senior royals in the U.K. to live a "quiet and private" life away from the media in California. But the press continues to follow them especially since they made deals with Netflix and Spotify, two of the most popular streaming platforms in the world.

According to "The Australian" media writer Sophie Elsworth, it is obvious that the couple still wants to be talked about and they are doing so subtly. Their deal to produce video content for the streaming giant is said to contradict their desire for a private life.

She made this observation during an interview on Sky News Australia with host Andrew Bolt, who expressed his confusion over the definition of privacy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He mentioned reports that said the 36-year old is bringing a Netflix production crew to the U.K. sometime in November for the filming of his "Heart of Invictus" documentary.

Read more Prince Harry to bring Netflix film crew when he returns to UK this year

"Sophie, can you explain a real mystery to me, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they fled Britain to get privacy from the prying media. But they're now coming to Britain with their own film crew for a documentary to film all the good deeds," he said and asked, "Sophie, I'm a bit puzzled is their definition of privacy somehow different from mine?"

Elsworth replied, "And mine Andrew, I mean, seriously, this woke, narcissistic privileged couple has done nothing but put themselves in the spotlight ever since they fled the UK," she said and pointed out the fact that the couple has "done podcasts, they've done books, they've done sit down sob stories with Oprah." She said the list goes on and shared her thoughts that "a lot of people are sick and tired of hearing from them."

"I know I certainly am. But really, I mean, they want privacy, putting themselves in the spotlight signing up to Netflix, Spotify, I mean Andrew, just goes on and on."

Elseworth claimed that this only "shows exactly the true colours of Meghan and Harry." She even called the Duchess of Sussex a "control freak" before admitting that she is "completely sick and tired of them."