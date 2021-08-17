Prince Harry is said to be returning to the United Kingdom with a film crew in tow in the later part of 2021 as part of his £100m Netflix deal.

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly begin work on his first project with the streaming giant upon his arrival. He will spend a weekend in Nottinghamshire to lead the production of "Heart of Invictus," a docuseries that tells the journey of the competitors of the Invictus Games The Hague. The series "will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service," Prince Harry said of the project in a statement posted on Archewell.

According to The Express, a small film crew will follow the 36-year-old royal as he makes a speech in front of the participants at the Army's rehabilitation centre for wounded soldiers at Standford Hall. Details about the said production in the U.K. remain scant. It is likely that British documentary director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara ("Evelyn," "The White Helmets," "Virunga") will join Prince Harry for the said event.

It is said that the duke will also pay a visit to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II while he is back home. There is no mention though if he will also meet with his brother Prince William or his father Prince Charles, as tensions are reportedly still high within the family. Meanwhile, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet will reportedly stay behind at their Montecito mansion.

Reports about Prince Harry's return home to the U.K. comes after royal commentator Emily Andrews expressed her doubts over the royals' Netflix deal. She said it is turning into a "tricky tightrope for the couple to walk on."

Speaking on the 2021 documentary "Secrets Of The Royal - The Markles vs. The Monarchy," she said, "Effectively the money that they are being paid is because of their platform as royalty, as members of the Royal Family. That's quite tricky, people always want the most compulsive viewing and the things that are going to command the most column inches and effectively that then translates into dollars."