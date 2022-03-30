Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards lashed out at Prince Harry live on TV for his decision to skip Prince Philip's memorial at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex, in a statement, said he could not be there for the thanksgiving service. He did not share the reason why, but assured that he would see Queen Elizabeth II soon at a separate time. There are speculations that his absence is because of his earlier complaints of a lack of police protection.

But Edwards assured during an interview with Sky News outside Westminster Abbey that Prince Harry should have been there. Prince Philip was his grandfather after all. Likewise, he pointed out that the lack of security is merely an "excuse" to skip the memorial.

"The security here is incredible, I can't tell you. He should be here," he told presenter Kay Burley.

He added, "Prince Harry does nothing but sit there feeding his chickens in California." Edwards said that the Duke of Sussex should get on a plane and "pay his respects to his grandfather whether he brings his wife or not doesn't matter. He should be here."

When asked how Prince Philip would have felt about his grandson not coming, the royal photographer replied, "Well, I think he'd be disappointed. I mean because he was Harry's mentor." He remembered how the Duke of Edinburgh urged Prince Harry and Prince William to walk behind Princess Diana's casket during her funeral and he was there walking with them to show his support.

"He should be walking in there. He should be sitting next to his father and the Queen and celebrate the life of this great man," Edwards continued, and admitted that Prince Harry's decision to skip Prince Philip's memorial makes him "feel angry."

Aside from Edwards, Piers Morgan also called the Duke of Sussex's behaviour "shameful" in a tweet. He wrote, "Imagine missing your mentor grandfather's memorial service because you're such a spoiled brat you'd rather sulk in your Californian mansion than be there to support your grandmother?" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to stay quiet amid criticism of their absence at Prince Philip's memorial.