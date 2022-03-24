Prince Philip was said to have been furious at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties and he made his feelings known to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Edinburgh shouted his frustration at the British monarch as he said their decision "shows a complete lack of respect." According to royal author Christopher Andersen, the late royal was hurt and angry at the couple.

Prince Philip was reportedly not impressed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision on social media. They had shared on their now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram page that they would be stepping back from their duties and plan to be "financially independent" while still representing the British monarchy.

Read more Meghan Markle's friends say she adored Prince Philip; but won't attend funeral for surprising reason

Andersen in his book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William and Harry," cited a source who claimed that the late royal was "furious, deeply hurt, spitting blood" over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision. Likewise, according to Entertainment Daily, Prince Philip told one of his closest aides about the duchess, "It appears as if, we were wrong about her all along."

Prince Philip was already very ill when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. In it, they accused a senior royal of being racist but confirmed that it was neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip who questioned their child's skin colour.

The British royal family will gather on March 29 for the memorial of Prince Philip since his death on April 9, 2021. The thanksgiving service will be at Westminster Abbey, with immediate family expected to attend including the frail Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be there. Prince Harry confirmed he will not be able to attend. Instead, he has promised to see his grandmother at another time "as soon as possible." It is said that he is skipping out on the memorial because of security reasons. He has yet to settle his request with London's High Court that he be allowed to personally pay for his and his family's police protection while in the U.K.