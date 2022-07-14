According to a royal author, Prince Harry may be having second thoughts about releasing his memoir especially given his strained relationship with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex had announced that his book will be coming out later in 2022. His publisher, Penguin Random House, also announced an Autumn release. However, neither has given an exact release date yet. There has been no promotional marketing done ahead of its release. This led many to wonder if the book is coming out at all.

According to biographer Angela Levin, who wrote "Harry: A Biography of A Prince," Prince Harry could be "having doubts" about completing his memoir because he needs the support of his royal family. But given his alleged strained relationship with Prince Charles and Prince William, then he would reportedly not have much to write about.

The author discussed the book during an interview on Channel 5's "Jeremy Vine." When asked if the Duke of Sussex might have scrapped his memoir, she said, "Well, we don't know what's in it so I don't think we can say whether it's right or not."

She added, "He's obviously had some doubts because it would be on the publishers' list and out in the month or so. It's obviously been very well written because he had somebody to write it who's won awards so."

Presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije chimed in and said no one knows "whether the reason is because he does have doubts" to which Levin replied, "That's what I'm saying, If you exclude those two things, and it wasn't written by somebody who's no good and the publishers changed their mind, they're about to pay an awful lot of money for it."

The author suggested that Prince Harry's memoir "has got to be very powerful" and to have "aggressive comments in it" so the publisher can get their money's worth. She claimed that the duke is having a doubts because he still needs his royal connection. Levin added that the Duke of Sussex's dropping popularity could also affect the sales of his memoir as she pointed out that he and Meghan Markle are no longer that popular both in the U.K. and the U.S.A.