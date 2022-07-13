Prince Harry is getting the thumbs-up sign from a British journalist to release his memoir as it will reportedly shed light on the inner workings of the British royal family or the monarchy, per se.

Owen Jones, author and left-wing activist, admitted that he is looking forward to reading what the Duke of Sussex has to say about his life as a British royal. He mentioned the upcoming book, which will contain "wholly truthful" accounts of the Duke of Sussex's life that he has never shared before.

Speaking on BBC 2's "Jeremy Vine" show, the British columnist gave the 37-year-old his support to do the memoir for the sake of those who are curious about the Royal Family.

Jones said of Prince Harry, "He should obviously go ahead with this book partly because whatever you think about the monarchy, it's important to have more transparency about how it works and what goes on."

He added, "They are obviously head of state and the Royal Family is our ruling family. I don't think we know much about them at all. There's The Crown, I guess."

He thinks that "having an inside account from someone who might be critical and cast a light into the shadows of the Royal Family is actually healthy" for the British public's democracy. He admitted that he also wants "all the messy details as well."

Jones' comment comes after royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti warned that Prince Harry has a lot to tell in his upcoming memoir, which is said to be worth $2 million. The duke said he is writing his book not as the prince he was born, but as the man he has become. But there are speculations that the contents of the book will be controversial, especially for the royal family.

Sacerdoti thinks that the public "can expect to see some controversy" from Prince Harry's memoir because his publisher, Penguin Random House, expects "to get something quite substantial in return." He claimed that the Duke of Sussex has "got quite a life story that people are interested in reading about." The book is set for release in Autumn although there is no exact release date yet.