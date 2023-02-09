Prince Harry could be returning to the U.K. this year not for King Charles III's coronation but for a cause close to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex could be making a trip back home to attend the WellChild Awards, for which he is a patron. To mark another year of the charity, the royal recorded a video message encouraging everyone to cast their nominations for this year's award.

Released on Tuesday on the WellChild Twitter page, the video shows the 38-year-old talking about the "immense challenges" facing families taking care of youngsters with special medical needs. He also praised them for their "resilience and fortitude" which he said is "nothing short of inspiring."

The Duke of Sussex also praised carers, doctors, nurses, and teachers for the "life-changing support" they give to the families and seriously ill children across the UK. As he encourages nominations, he hinted at his return to his country to personally meet the winners.

He says, "Right now, you can play a role in highlighting someone in your life who inspires you. By nominating someone for a WellChild Award, you have an opportunity to introduce someone special to the WellChild Family. Each year I so look forward to meeting with the Award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity. I hope this year you'll join me and get involved."

Our Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, joins the call for nominations for the 2023 #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. Each year, we celebrate the UK’s inspirational seriously ill children, young people & those who care for them. Nominate at https://t.co/p19zC4cIrZ pic.twitter.com/K1sORJ6Bjj — WellChild (@WellChild) February 7, 2023

Royal watchers can anticipate a return to the U.K. for the duke to attend the awarding. But the public is most curious if he will be at King Charles III's coronation on May 6. He shared his doubts about getting an invite to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey during his promotional interview for "Spare" with ITV's Tom Bradby. He said it depends on his family if they want him there or not.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not able to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8 last year. They were initially scheduled to attend the ceremony but had to cancel at the last minute following news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, the duke spoke to the winners via a video call from his home in Montecito in October.