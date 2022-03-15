Prince Harry will not put his family down in his memoir, contrary to reports that it will contain salacious details about them.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be under great pressure to share explosive revelations about his family in his upcoming book, which is due for release this year. Rumours have it that could slate his father, Prince Charles, and brand him as unworthy to be king.

There are also concerns that the 37-year old could talk badly about his stepmother, Camilla. The Prince of Wales is reportedly particularly worried that his son will use his memoir to attack the Duchess of Cornwall because he feels she destroyed the family.

Moreover, Prince Harry is said to be under obligation by his publisher Random House to produce an intriguing story since he already received upfront payment for the book. But Omid Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom," denied speculations that the royal wants to destroy his family's reputation in his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex will especially not destroy his close relationship with his grandmother and talk ill about her in his book. Scobie said on the "Royally Obsessed" podcast that Harry will go "out of his way to make sure that there isn't material in there that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever."

He said that Prince Harry "really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book." The royal commenter added, "I think as much as the press want this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story, and of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex."

"I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it's not going to happen. That said, it's still going to be fascinating," Scobie shared.

Prince Harry announced that his memoir will contain wholly truthful details about his life and his experiences. Random House said the book will give readers an insight into the man the Duke of Sussex has become from childhood to becoming a father to his two children, Archie and Lilibet, with Meghan Markle.