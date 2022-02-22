The royals are said to be bracing for further disappointments when Prince Harry releases his memoir later this year. They fear that he will again tarnish the family's reputation with Queen Elizabeth II mostly concerned about what he has to say about Prince Charles.

The Duke of Sussex has promised a wholly truthful account of his life experiences as a man and not as a prince in his book. It is said that his publisher, Random House, wants him to go all out in his writing and even possibly spill some shocking revelations about his family.

According to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, Prince Harry's chances of fixing his strained relationship with Prince William and Prince Charles lies in the contents of his book. There is the worry that he will put his father in a bad light after his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. He had said that he felt "really let down" when Prince Charles refused to take his calls after he moved to the U.S.A. with Meghan Markle.

"We don't yet know if or how strongly he'll slate his father and brother in the book. It's hard to imagine what might be coming, but until that book hits the shelves, the stalemate is highly likely to continue," Larcombe told OK! magazine.

The royal expert added that the Duke of Sussex's memoir is making Queen Elizabeth II apprehensive. He continued, "What must be concerning her most right now is not so much whether Harry will say Charles was unworthy as a father, but whether he'll say he's not worthy of being future king. If those sorts of accusations emerge, it could make things very difficult indeed."

However, many believe that Prince Harry would not want to upset his grandmother again given her age. Fellow royal expert Katie Nicholl suggested that "on a personal level" the Duke of Sussex "will be very concerned for his grandmother's health."

Prince Harry has reportedly received an upfront payment of £15 million for his memoir which is due for release in autumn. It is believed that as part of the agreement, he will have to name the senior royal who allegedly questioned Archie's skin colour. There are also fears that he will use his book to attack not just Prince Charles but also his wife, Camilla.