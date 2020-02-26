Prince Harry is officially back in the UK for his final engagements as a royal. The Duke of Sussex was spotted at Edinburgh where he is set to host a conference on sustainable travel.

Daily Mail was able to obtain photos of the duke who arrived in Britain on Tuesday. This happens to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first visit to the country since they stepped back from royal duties and started living outside the UK. Harry was spotted alone at the Waverly Station in Edinburgh. He was reportedly dressed casually in a black jacket and cap.

Before he bids goodbye to his life as full-time performing British royal, the royal dad is hosting a summit for Travalyst on Wednesday. At the summit, the duke will unveil and introduce the audience to a sustainable holiday scheme with a "scoring system" to entice the tourist to choose environment-friendly flights.

The objective behind the project is to promote eco- fiendly tourism and "bring more transparency around carbon emissions for individual flights." The Duke of Sussex has been involved in the project since last year when he was criticised for using private jets for travelling.

The summit will see a gathering of about 100 people from the tourism industry to test out plans to develop eco-friendly tourism. This happens to be just one of the six other engagements the Sussexes will be carrying out during their two-week time before officially beginning their transition period.

Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan Markle is due to make an appearance at a joint engagement with her husband for an award ceremony in honour of the sick and injured military personnel on Thursday, March 5 in London. As for her return, there is no news yet about her arrival in the country.

Harry's arrival comes in the time of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton's joint engagement at the West End theatre where they attended a play on mental health. The palace is yet to clarify Harry's plans for this trip to Britain. There is no news about when the Sussexes will meet the Cambridges. They will make a joint appearance at the Commonwealth Service on Monday, March 9.