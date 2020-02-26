Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to become "financially independent" members of the British royal family, there have been reports that they are no longer on good terms with Harry's cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are considered a precedent of financial independence in the royal house.

However, a source has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance at Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May, despite contradicting reports that they will snub the nuptials, reports Page Six.

The outlet reported quoting sources that the Sussexes have noted down the Friday, May 29 date and will be flying back from Canada to London for the nuptials. The wedding will be held at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, which will be followed by a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. This comes after the couple apparently called out the British royal family for allowing the sister-duo to have financial independence as non-working royals as well as the permission to use 'Her Royal Highness' status and do charity work in their capacity as royal family members.

"While there is precedent for other titled members of the royal family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place," read the statement on the Sussex royal website explaining their transition from senior members to financially independent members of the royal family.

While Beatrice is vice president of partnerships and strategy at Washington-based firm Afiniti and Eugenie is a director at London art gallery, Hauser & Wirth.

The detailed statement revealed that while the couple will retain their "HRH" prefix, they will not be allowed to use the title actively as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020. It also shared that Harry will continue to be the sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, as the grandson of the queen and the second son of Charles, the Prince of Wales, but will not actively use the word "royal."

Harry and Meghan who tied the knot in May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, have relocated to Canada with their son Archie and will cease to be working royals on Tuesday, March 31.