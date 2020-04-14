Prince Harry's life may not be as rosy as it seems to be, particularly after moving to Los Angeles. According to a friend of the duke, he is currently dealing with a few challenges.

Citing an interview of the British primatologist Dame Jane Goodall with Radio Times, The Guardian is reporting that Goodall has been in touch with the duke and things might be a "bit challenging" for him since he moved from Canada to North America after officially quitting royal life on Tuesday, March 31.

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Goodall, who is also a good friend of the couple, said.

Goodall is an English primatologist and anthropologist and she is considered to be an expert on chimpanzees. She is also the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a member of the World Future Council.

Goodall also said that she thinks the Duke of Sussex may give up hunting and shooting, a sport that he and his brother Prince William have enjoyed traditionally on Boxing Day. She called them champions of the natural world – "except they hunt and shoot." However, she feels this hunting sport is over for Harry because of Meghan Markle's dislike for the sport.

"But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him," Goodall said.

The 86-year-old conservationist once visited Meghan and Harry as a guest in their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor in June 2019. She was interviewed by Harry for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, for which Meghan served as a guest editor.

Apart from Megxit, Goodall talked about her latest documentary "The Hope" on National Geographic and National Geographic Wild which will be launched on the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22.

The primatologist reportedly revealed that Harry "hinted" at his desire of quitting the royal family months before the shocking announcement was made on January 21. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex started their transition period on Wednesday, April 1 and they are currently residing in their new home in Meghan's hometown Los Angeles. Previously, they briefly stayed at a rented mansion in Vancouver Island and managed to flee to the US, escaping the lockdown in Canada due to coronavirus outbreak.

Currently, the couple has given up on their titles and their official Sussex Royal brand name. Also, they announced plans to launch non-profit organisation named Archewell.