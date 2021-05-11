After an explosive tell-all interview, Prince Harry is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey for a mental health series, where he will also open up about his own struggles with his mental health.

The Apple TV+ series, titled "The Me You Can't See," will start streaming on Friday, April 21. The multi-part series will feature interviews with celebrities including Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, in order to "help lift the veil" on mental health and emotional well-being.

Apple said in a statement that the new mental health programme "transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatise a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone."

"#TheMeYouCantSee is a new docuseries co-created by @Oprah and Prince Harry that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world" the streaming service tweeted.

#TheMeYouCantSee is a new docuseries co-created by @Oprah and Prince Harry that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. Watch all episodes May 21 on Apple TV+

Announcing the show on Monday, Prince Harry said that he hopes it will help viewers understand that "there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty." The Duke of Sussex, who is the co-creator and executive producer on the show, also warned that almost everyone has some form of unresolved trauma in their lives.

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human. The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the past year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability," the 36-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Oprah tweeted that she hopes the series will spark a global conversation about mental health, while noting that there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health issues with wisdom, compassion, and honesty, now more than ever.

The series comes just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, where the Duchess opened up about her own mental health struggles and confessed that she was having suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with her first child.