Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be affectionate with each other even in public but this does not mean that they do not have problems in their marriage.

Royal astrologer and body language expert Inbaal Honigman told the Express that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are certainly in love." This shows in how they always hold hands in public and through their intimate photos.

"They haven't been married for that many years, and are still having babies, which is a very loving stage of a relationship. So their constant hand-holding, cuddling, leaning on each other, are displays of affection, which are definitely genuine and not for the cameras," she said.

"An emotional Leo (Meghan) leaning into a stable Virgo (Harry) is exactly where you'd expect those signs to be. Their eyes generally look at each other, or in the same direction.... almost," Honigman continued and said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "are in sync, but not fully in sync so "they are likely to argue then makeup."

She also claimed that the couple's "relationship isn't fully smooth sailing, but they are old enough to know that every problem has a solution." That "every argument can be resolved with some love and some compassion."

Honigman shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex show genuine affection for one another because "their facial expressions are always complete." She noticed that they have "smiling eyes with a smiling mouth, a concerned face with a furrowed brow, a serious face." She claimed that they "don't pull fake faces, but they're not always 100 percent united in their responses."

"They know each other well, but have not morphed into one another, which in itself is actually healthy."

Meanwhile, Honigman said Prince William and Kate Middleton are the total opposite of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They do not hold hands in public and do not even touch their shoulders when they walk together. But "their eyes usually look in the same direction, which is a sign of a fantastic union, who are determined to achieve their goals together." She claimed that they "are united in their joint mission, as a couple and as royals."