Prince Harry allegedly has his friends in the U.K. worried over how far he is going with his memoir and Netflix docuseries amid claims that they could contain dark memories of his former royal life.

Royal expert Nick Bullen admitted that he has not "heard very much" about either the book, titled "Spare" and the upcoming Netflix show as "it's all a very closely guarded secret." But he believes that the Duke of Sussex made worthwhile content to appease his publisher, Penguin Random House, and the streaming giant.

"We have a documentary [coming out] in December. We've got the book in January. And, you know, Netflix have paid a lot of money for this documentary. ... So, Harry and Meghan [Markle] are gonna have to say more than, 'We have a lovely life in Montecito and we love each other.' You know, there needs to be some meat in this sandwich," he told US Weekly.

The editor-in-chief of "True Royalty TV" claimed that Prince Harry talked to childhood friends in order to "drudge up" impactful memories. He speculated that the duke's memoir or Netflix show could even contain "some of the darker moments in his life." This has reportedly worried his friends because they do not know how far he is going to travel down memory lane.

"Now, whether that's for the book or the documentary, I don't know, but I know a lot of people have been saying to him, 'Why are you going back over this old brand? Why are you digging all of this up again?'" Bullen continued.

He added, "So, I think those closest to him in the U.K. or those who were very close to him in the U.K. in the past are slightly concerned about how far he's going. Now, whether he puts all of that in the book or the doc, I don't know, but he's certainly been doing a lot of early childhood research."

Bullen's comments come after "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie said that Prince Harry did not "trash" the royals in his memoir. But there is still a risk of a "serious blowback" from The Firm and his family. "Spare" comes out on Jan. 10, 2023.