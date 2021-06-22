New reports have claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was not a complete surprise for Buckingham Palace, as the Duke of Sussex had forewarned them about his "truth" bombs.

During the conclusion of the review of his and Meghan's exit as senior royals in February this year, Harry was stripped of his role as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk, Commodore-in-Chief Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command, as well as the Captain-General of the Royal Marines- a position he had taken over from his grandfather Prince Philip. The palace said in its statement that his previous roles were part of his "life of public service" which is not compatible with his new lucrative new career in America, to which Harry responded by saying "service is universal."

A source told The Sun that Harry had become "angry" at losing the military appointments, and agreed to do the Oprah interview less than 24 hours after he was informed about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's decision. The source also denied the previous reports saying that the palace's refusal to give their son Archie the prince title was the reason behind their interview, as "that had been known and discussed for quite a while."

"Harry and Meghan were very cross before Oprah because the final Megxit separation had just been signed off which included Harry not keeping military roles. That was what made him so angry. He's very emotional and his military roles were very important to him given that he served," the insider explained.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams dubbed the bombshell interview Harry's "revenge" and claimed the Duke may have hinted to or rather "threatened" the royal courtiers about it. He told Mail Online: "There is no doubt that Harry valued his patronages terribly and there's absolutely no doubt that if you look at this as a probable revenge."

"They were told it was made pretty clear to them a year before at the Sandringham Summit, they more or less knew they were going to lose their patronages. There were endless rumours in the years that followed that they were going to keep them - and they were left open. It's also very possible that they threatened they might do this (interview), and perhaps the palace courtiers negotiating didn't believe them," he added.

Fitzwilliams also noted that the exact timeline of when they decided to do the interview is very difficult to know, as they had dropped hints about it even before. Meghan had spoken about her "struggles" in royal life in 2019 in a documentary by journalist Tom Bradby, who later warned during their exit as senior royals that they might "go public with something the royals didn't like."

"All I can say is there is a perverse logic to this, because if you're going to lose something that you value and you want to make it clear that you're not walking away, then you can use the nuclear option. This was a nuclear option," the royal expert explained.