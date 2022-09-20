Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made life terrible for Queen Elizabeth II since they abandoned their royal duties in 2020 and made serious accusations against the monarchy the year after.

Piers Morgan has always been outspoken about his dislike for the couple, especially for the Duchess of Sussex. He has again lashed out at them while reporting live for Fox News on Her Majesty's funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.

The former "Good Morning Britain" host blamed the former working royals for making life "difficult" for Queen Elizabeth II in the past two years. He especially cited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, which they allegedly recorded while Prince Philip was battling for his life in the hospital.

In the interview, the couple raised concerns about racism in The Firm when they claimed that a senior royal questioned their child's skin colour. Speaking of which, Morgan said, "Of course, they're not a racist family, and I think that Meghan Markle, by saying that, endorsed by Harry, managed to smear the entire royal family."

Watch Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan team up together to bully Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/ODdyA0ZhUp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 19, 2022

He continued, "I find it quite hard to forgive that, given she did that right after Prince Philip was taken into hospital knowing that none of them were able to respond because they don't respond to this kind of thing."

Morgan claimed that "the last two years of the Queen's life were constantly having to deal with these two going public, attacking the royal family and the monarchy, which of course is an institution which she headed and which affords them the ability to make all this money."

He admitted that it makes him wonder about what the British public thinks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially the Duchess of Sussex, seeing her at the Queen's funeral events. The outspoken TV host thinks that the "British people find it very hard to stomach because they think, 'Well, you made the Queen's life so difficult the last two years of her life.'"

Sharon Osbourne, a friend of Morgan's who was brought in to comment on the couple, called it "heartbreaking" that Queen Elizabeth II had to endure so much from the couple before her death. She accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of putting a lot of stress on Her Majesty when she "should've just had peace — peace just to be with her family."