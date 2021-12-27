ITV hosts on Friday questioned the timing of the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card especially since it came before Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth II for the festive season.

"Good Morning Britain" presenters Kate Garraway and Richard Bacon discussed the festive greeting from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The holiday card shared the first glimpse of the family of four, which marked their daughter, Lilibet Diana's public debut since her birth on June 4.

Bacon claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "released their card half an hour before Buckingham Palace and the Queen did." But the fact was they shared it on Dec. 23 several hours before the palace released photos of Queen Elizabeth II. They partnered with Team Rubicon to have the family portrait shared online.

We're grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families to the US. This generous donation will help the transition of families into new communities. https://t.co/vBKyU92YoF pic.twitter.com/H0DqCvJuZd — Team Rubicon (@TeamRubicon) December 23, 2021

"So is there a suggestion, Richard, that they kind of did that, to in some way, usurp the Queen?" Garraway asked, to which her co-host replied, "It sounds ridiculous to me but that is obviously the suggestion."

He claimed that perhaps the time difference is to blame for the early release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card. The couple now resides in Santa Barbara, California with Archie and Lilibet while Queen Elizabeth II is in England.

"I think when you live on the west coast over there, you're just the tiny bit not sure what time it is over here," he explained.

However, ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He said that the couple's Christmas card is bound to be "released at some point."

"Let's get some facts here, the Queen's picture was released 10:30 p.m. last night and that Harry and Meghan photo dropped into my inbox at around 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon," he explained adding, "I don't agree that it was done to usurp the Queen, no."

Political commentator Iain Dale also added in defense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas photo, "I think it's a lovely picture, why do people have to over analyse these things?" He shared his doubts that the couple even knew when Buckingham Palace would release photos of Queen Elizabeth II to mark the festive season.