Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of stealing other people's footage and stock photos in their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan."

The streamer dropped the second trailer for the six-part docuseries on Dec. 5, Monday, to mixed reactions. There were those who raised eyebrows while others expressed their excitement to watch the show.

Meanwhile, other viewers have been dissecting the details shown in the preview. Page Six claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "faking" the paparazzi hounding because of footage taken during their visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu's residence in South Africa back in 2019.

The clip is taken from a balcony and shows the couple and their son Archie walking away. British royal correspondent Robert Jobson on Monday tweeted that there was no "hounding" that happened during this visit because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approved of the photographers being there.

He wrote, "This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from an accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu's residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there."

He insisted that there was no press intrusion that happened and that "nobody else was allowed in" so he, along with two other photographers, "shared the words and photos with the UK Media."

This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there. pic.twitter.com/nvjznlloLF — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) December 5, 2022

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of stealing footage of the paparazzi awaiting Katie Price's arrival at Crawley Magistrates Court in December 2021.

As is this one, taken at Katie Prices court hearing! pic.twitter.com/SEE25S74IC — Bernadette Wilson (@Bernade61871271) December 5, 2022

😮 Several falsehoods in just the TRAILERS. So amateurish! https://t.co/tcnAUPbQEN — Singularly Unimpressed (@Queens_Avenger) December 5, 2022

The first trailer for "Harry & Meghan" also came under fire because it allegedly used a stock image from the 2011 London premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not even met yet during this time.

Photographer Doug Seeburg, who is seen in the snap, confirmed that no royal family member attended the event. He told The Sun, "I remember going to the premiere. It was a huge event. Crowds and crowds of fans had turned out in the rain and camped overnight to see the actors. There were no members of the royal family there."

Seeburg added, "In the Netflix trailer it's implied the photographers, including me, were trying to get a shot of the royal couple — but that's nonsense. For a picture from that premiere to turn up in this trailer about Harry and Meghan seems like lazy picture research."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Netflix, have yet to comment on these observations from the trailers of "Harry & Meghan."