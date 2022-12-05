The British royals are reportedly already anxious over the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series on Dec. 8 amid claims that it is going to be damaging.

The streaming giant released the trailer for the six-part docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan" last week. It contained never-before-seen photos of the Duchess of Sussex with a baby bump, pictures taken during her and the Duke of Sussex's time as working royals, and other sweet snaps of them together.

Likewise, the teaser showed the former "Suits" star crying with her head in her hands as Prince Harry's voice in the background says, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family." There is also one shot of the couple looking emotionally distraught while they sit on a couch.

Needless to say, the trailer has viewers intrigued and excited to watch the show. But it will reportedly not be good for the British royals. A source who has contact with a Netflix production insider told the Mirror, "I genuinely think it's going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I'm told that it's going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging."

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

The insider did not say why the series could be damaging for the royals. But another source told Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will talk about how they were bullied by palace officials in "Harry & Meghan." They will allegedly "discuss how they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they'll talk about being victims of the palace media machine."

A Hollywood source chimed in and said, "Harry and Meghan will claim they were bullied by the palace. What will become clear is that they suggest their trials and tribulations tie in with the greater issues in the world, such as racism."

Netflix released the trailer for the docuseries last week Thursday, Dec. 1. It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked for the preview to be released this week but bosses over at the streamer decided to release it way sooner instead, while the Prince and Princess of Wales were in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards.