Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020 and are no longer expected to follow royal protocols, including at events leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. This means they can hold hands despite being criticised for doing so during a vigil for Her Majesty on Wednesday.

Members of the royal family attended a 20-minute service honouring the Queen after the coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. They were then escorted outside and footage from the service showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding hands as they walked behind Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Netizens quickly called them out for being disrespectful with one writing on Twitter, "The Royal Family leave our beloved Queen in Westminster Hall with grace and dignity except for Harry and Meghan who just have to hold hands like two lovesick teenagers. They really get on my nerves."

The user added, "She's [Meghan Markle] obviously got no idea of class or dignity, but if she needed any help she only had to look at those walking in front of her. So to me, that's a lack of respect as well."

Meghan and Harry walking out of Westminister hall holding hands… 🙄They can’t keep their hands to their sides for two seconds to mourn the Queen (as if Meghan would care to anyway)??? Though unsurprising as they never fail to disrespect the protocol and the Queen. pic.twitter.com/G31spFrEZC — Tarah Heuss (@HeussTarah) September 14, 2022

However, others were also quick to defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying they were not the only couple holding hands after the vigil. Zara and Mike Tindall also held hands, so did Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

You mean like this ? pic.twitter.com/5os4FqVriz — Elizabeth Daley (@Elizabe88508545) September 14, 2022

Likewise, body language expert Inbaal Honigman pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excused from following royal protocols during events for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

"Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol," she told The Express.

Honigman explained, "They're walking hand in hand like regular citizens, as a non-royal married couple would. Their hands are there to support one another emotionally during this loss. As their eyes are down, they're holding hands to keep track of each other's whereabouts."

Unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton stuck to royal protocols and did not hold hands. Honigman said that the Prince of Wales "is there in a public capacity" although "he may have just lost his grandmother." However, "his job, as the eldest son of the King, is more important right now, than his grief."