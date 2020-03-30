After moving to the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to make a big announcement as they start their life as independent royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly announce their new brand name and charity in the coming few days.

Last week, it was reported that the royal parents have left Canada and shifted to the US. As per the latest update, after being banned from using the term "Royal" after Megxit, the couple is scheduled to launch their new brand and a non-profit organisation on Instagram, according to The Sun.

Watch out royal followers, the announcement will be made this week. As per the report, the couple has conducted a few discussions with experts in the US and Canada to chalk out a plan to accomplish their goals without the British royal family. It is said that the post will provide all the important details about the couple's future brand and charity.

"They've said they don't want a foundation but have held talks with experts in the US and Canada on how they can achieve their aims outside the Royal Family. A post will explain everything. It's very Harry and Meghan to announce their plans on Instagram," a source told the publication.

After quitting "The Firm," the couple had to close-down their 15 member-staff office in London. However, they have reportedly come up with a team that will be assisting them in their future ventures.

The report reveals that Catherine St-Laurent from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is their star staff member. After exiting Pivotal Ventures, St-Laurent will now be joining Harry and Meghan as Chief of Staff and Executive Director of the new non-profit organisation and support them in their philanthropic endeavours.

"After nearly 9 years alongside Melinda and the Gates Foundation and Pivotal Ventures teams, I am moving on to begin a new chapter and wanted to make sure to share my contact info so we can stay in touch," St-Laurent revealed in an email as quoted by Page Six. "Beginning next week I will be acting as Chief of Staff and Executive Director of the new non-profit enterprise for Meghan M and Harry. They are embarking on a new chapter themselves and I am thrilled to be able to play a supporting role in realizing their vision and enabling them to achieve impact on the issues that matter most to them."

St-Laurent has reportedly worked with Melinda Gates' women and family's foundation for nine years as strategy lead for campaigns that aim at transforming the lives of women around the world.

The news comes after the Sussexes' were reported to have officially relocated to Meghan's hometown Los Angeles after they returned from their farewell trip to the UK.