A royal photographer said he stopped going on tours with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because of their hatred for the media.

Arthur Edwards' career as a photographer for the British royal family spans over four decades. He has been on several tours with them and the relationship has grown beyond him just being the photographer and them the subject. He remembers the family as being very friendly towards him.

"Camilla would always say hello, Kate says hello, William, yeah, they're all very friendly and so was Harry," he told News.com.au's "I've Got News For You" podcast.

However, he said Prince Harry changed when he met his now-wife Meghan Markle. He added, "Then he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable."

Edwards said that it was so depressing being around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so he stopped going on their royal tours. He especially did not go whenever the former "Suits" star was there.

"In fact in the end I didn't do Harry's tours. I didn't do Harry's tour of Australia, not with Meghan. I didn't do Harry's tour of South Africa with Meghan. I just find it very depressing with them," he explained.

Edwards said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "just hated the media and it was miserable." In the end, he "ducked out of them and sort of went with Charles to New Zealand" and to other places with other members of the royal family.

It is an understatement to say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have a great relationship with the British media. They have filed a series of lawsuits in the past years against tabloid publications, especially against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle sued the publication for printing a portion of the letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle Sr. Last month, Prince Harry also filed a suit against a story that claimed he lied about offering to pay for his and his family's police protection in the U.K. Suffice to say, the Sussexes take their privacy very seriously and do not want the media or the paparazzi to intrude into their lives.