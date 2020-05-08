After relocating to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly taken up residence in a sprawling, ultra-luxe $18 million Beverly Hills mansion owned by Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry.

According to a report published in Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their son Archie have set up home in Perry's hilltop eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa in the swanky gated Beverly Ridge Estates.

According to the outlet, the couple is likely to be Perry's guests while he is out of town in Atlanta setting up to re-start production in his studio. It is not clear whether they are paying the rent for the villa that sits on 22 acres on the top of a hill, offering stunning views of the city from its backyard.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were reportedly introduced to the actor by their close friend Oprah Winfrey. The outlet also said that the talk-show host has been a guiding force to the Sussexes after they announced their decision to quit as senior members of the British royal family. Winfrey, who worked with the British prince on a docu-series about mental health, is also considered very close to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Meanwhile, a source told Daily Mail: "Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps. Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely. Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team."

The news of the couple residing in Perry's mansion comes weeks after reports that Harry and Meghan backed out from buying Mel Gibson's £12million mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu.

Harry and Meghan relocated to Los Angeles from their Vancouver bolthole in Canada just before the countries closed their borders due to coronavirus pandemic at the end of March. They have only been spotted twice in public since their LA move, and have been isolating with son Archie due to coronavirus lockdown. The duo was once seen volunteering for a local charity, and for a second time when they took their dogs for a walk.