"Something Borrowed" author Emily Giffin released a statement for criticising the Duchess of Sussex. The American novelist responded to Meghan Markle's book reading video on her son Archie's first birthday and threw some shade.

According to FOX News, Emily Giffin's comments met with negative backlash by fans. This made her change her Instagram profile from public to private account. When it reopened to the public, the comments about the royal mother whereby shed called her "phony" were deleted.

Her opinions shifted swiftly, and she expressed regret in sounding negative in the comments towards Meghan Markle. She then posted a lengthy post and explaining herself.

"I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way as if I'm confiding directly with close friends," she explained. "Further, I'm very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and [Prince] Harry wed."

Giffin, who is known for her romantic novels like "Heart of the Matter" and "The One and Only," set the record straight that her remarks are not racist after some fans lashed it out at her for her opinions of Meghan.

"To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her. Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race," she added.

Giffin admits that her feelings for both Harry and Meghan have changed in the due course of time after they decided to exit the British royal family. Even though she sympathises with her for their decision, but she does not support the way the royals "handled things."

She goes on to say that even though her messages sounded "mean-spirited" but she understands the difference between "intent and impact."

Giffin concluded her statement by saying: "And I am truly sorry for that negative impact."

Giffin's negative remarks were uploaded on her Instagram stories after charitable organisation Save the Children posted Meghan's video of reading "Duck! Rabbit" to her son as a part of the "#SaveWithStories" campaign. The video was released on Archie's first birthday as filmed by Harry.