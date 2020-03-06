Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint appearance at a royal engagement after Megxit and the couple is very much in love as they stepped out arm in arm. On Thursday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Endeavour Fund Awards in London for the third consecutive year.

For the event, the couple made a stunning entry in the heavy rain, walking closely arm in arm and smiling at each other under one umbrella as the crowd cheered on. Meanwhile, inside the venue of the award function that honoured members of the Armed Forces Community for their contribution, there were several moments when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressed their affection for each other. They were spotted touching each other gently on the back during the event. They both appeared happy and in good spirits as their final round of royal engagements commenced.

According to body language expert, Judi James said that the couple's behaviour during the award function showed how they were a "very like-minded and mutually-adoring couple." He told Daily Mail that these are the signs of the fact that "they are as in love than ever as they showed off their 'honeymoon style' affection." The expert went on to suggest that their complimenting body language revealed how "like-minded" they are.

In addition, the expert believes that the message was clear that they are happy.

"Their pose to camera as they walked into the venue probably defined their message best. Gazing into one another's eyes they both performed twinned smiles that were wide enough to ensure we got the message in terms of their mutual happiness," she explained.

Nevertheless, Harry reportedly looked excited to be back with his wife. And once the couple sat down inside the venue, Harry was spotted stretching one arm across his wife which showed off their "on-going honeymoon" style.

"Their rituals of intimate touch and intense, adoring eye-gazing are usually most common during the honeymoon period of a relationship when romantic traits are the norm. They still perform them well beyond that period," James revealed.

The Sussexes are back to perform final engagements as full-time royals. Their transition period will be effective from Wednesday, April 1. Endeavour Funds Awards is an organisation under the umbrella charity, The Royal Foundation. It supports the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans in their challenging and rehabilitation period.