Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry in London on Wednesday for their farewell tour. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have returned to Britain to reunite with the members of the royal family for the first time since their split.

Meghan Markle follows Prince Harry to London almost after a week of his return to his homeland. The couple's return to London is to perform the final round of royal engagements before they officially step back from royal duties on Tuesday, March 31.

According to The Sun, while Meghan was still in Canada, Harry spent time in Buckingham Palace where he had discussions with the senior advisers. He even spent time talking to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. As per the report, the grandmother-grandson duo had a four-hour heart-to-heart conversation over the weekend.

It is still unclear whether the duchess will have time to spend with the queen. Nevertheless, Meghan will have an opportunity to meet the queen during Monday's Commonwealth Day Service. Unfortunately, the queen will not be able to meet her young great-grandson as he is believed to be staying back in Canada with his nanny while his parents returned to London.

The senior royals have only met baby Archie a few times and were reportedly looking forward to meeting him. It is said that not seeing Archie will certainly make the elders of the family disappointed. Even though the real reason why Meghan and Harry decided to leave Archie behind remains unclear, speculations are rampant.

As per Cosmopolitan, the decision to travel without Archie to Britain may have been made because of their hectic schedule. Harry, who arrived earlier this week, has already carried out two official engagements. Now, he will be joined by his wife to attend Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Express is reporting that security reasons could be another issue why the royal parents decided to leave their baby in their new home in Vancouver. While these are mere speculations, the growing fear of coronavirus should not discarded as it could be the real reason behind the parents' decision.

The final round of engagements will be carried out from Thursday to Monday. During the Commonwealth Day Service, the couple will reunite with the entire British royal family including the queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and possibly Harry's cousins too.