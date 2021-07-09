Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are imploring their fans to share their stories of compassion for a chance to be featured on their website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be on parental leave following the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, but the work continues for them. On Wednesday, they shared that they want to spread compassion (even virtually), as they believe that it "can unleash incredible change across the world."

"Our mission at Archewell is to drive systemic, cultural change — one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world. It shows up in all of our interactions with people and enriches our lives and the lives of those around us," the couple wrote in a lengthy post on their Archewell Foundation website.

"To us, compassion means more than the dictionary definition. It means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves. It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences, and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need," they continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared that they want to use their website to "uplift diverse voices and give people a platform to share their stories of compassion." They believe that "each time someone conducts an act of compassion — whether it's mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day — our world becomes a better place."

The couple explained that "compassion is at the core of everything we do" as they shared their hope that others will join them in "building a better world, one act of compassion at a time." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then encouraged fans to share their stories of compassion, alongside their details, as they asked, "What is an act of compassion you did or that someone did for you?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post comes nearly a week since the duke flew to London for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on July 1. He reunited with Prince William but he reportedly left hours after the event and jetted back to his Montecito home where his wife and their two children were waiting for his return.